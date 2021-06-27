Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The teams must work together to decode recipes written in emoji.
Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 8) Jeremy Renner moves his family to Los Angeles, but the 1970s condo is an eyesore.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) The governor of New Hampshire closes Greylock’s borders and Sarah needs the help of Bella, Tyler and Maya to solve the problem.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Honey is immersed in a game of Frisbee with a new best friend, and Chief goes missing.
American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Danielle are excited about a collection of antiques in Ohio, and Robbie is stranded after a joyride in his new vintage Impala.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Jing and Jack start a child birthday band while Annie decides to manage them, and Duncan and his friends want to buy a mall massage couch.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Taye Diggs challenges contestants to describe the word “love” (perhaps a nod to that iconic song from “Rent”?) and Bachelor Nation member Demi Burnett wants a companion of any gender.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Hayley seeks guidance and finds a community of “cool butts.”
Premieres
Relentless (Discovery Plus) Christina Fontana searches for answers about Christina Whittaker’s disappearance.
So Freakin Cheap (TLC at 10) Four families, including the Tran family, pictured above, save money in every way they can.
Returning
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Season 6.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Netflix) Season 5.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Katja Herbers.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pratt, Michael Cohen, the Isley Brothers and Snoop Dogg.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ed Sheeran.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Paula Pell.
— Anying Guo