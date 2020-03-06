Black Lightning (CW at 9) The Season 3 finale.
Manifest (NBC at 10) Cal has a dream about Montego Air Flight 828’s disappearance.
Miniseries
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Nat Geo at 8) Host Neil deGrasse Tyson takes audiences on a journey of exploration through uncharted territories and worlds yet to come.
Premiere
Temple (Spectrum) A respected surgeon finds himself drawn into an underground world when he tries to save his wife’s life by setting up an illicit clinic in the tunnels beneath London’s Temple station.
Returning
Blood (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Kristen Schaal, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mikki Kendall.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa, HAIM.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Krasinski, Rachael & Vilray.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Niall Horan, Thandie Newton.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nicolle Wallace, Rupert Everett, Daymond John, Steve Ferrone.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Vanessa Gonzalez.
