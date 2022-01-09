9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Tommy, T.K. and Gillian try to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Owen goes to extreme measures to save a man who has been stabbed.
Kenan (NBC at 8) Kenan struggles to clarify his personal and professional relationship with Mika. Rick looks for his passion and makes a surprising enemy.
Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The promise of a new stew brings out Fraser’s insecurities, much to Heather’s dismay. Military guests with demanding dietary restrictions arrive, which leads to a challenging dinner service for Rachel.
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Thony tries to cut ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI turns up with more questions. However, when her son’s health worsens, she becomes more involved, and things worsen during a weapons exchange.
That’s My Jam (NBC at 9) Celebrity guests Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Normani and Taraji P. Henson compete in music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Music Joe is invited to sing the national anthem at a Giants game. Cop Joe and a new friend bond over a shared love of football, and Nurse Joe and Jenny each get a win.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) A family vacation gets off to a poor start when Tammy refuses to enter the cabin.
Premieres
David & Annie: After the 90 Days (TLC at 9) The “90 Day Fiancé” couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan share some big news.
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (TLC at 9:30) The couple recently welcomed a second child, and they discuss the possibility of having more kids.
Returning
Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Street Outlaws (Discovery at 8) In Season 14, Chief has new tricks to rebuild old camaraderie, and Farmtruck and AZN build a dramatic sleeper.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gayle King, Tig Notaro.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Steve Harvey, Clayton Echard, Milky Chance.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Bianca Richardson.
— Anying Guo