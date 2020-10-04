Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) Ginger live-streams her baptism and must face the ensuing uproar.

Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) The remaining bakers must craft 3-D demon doll cakes.

The Third Day (HBO at 9) Helen surprises her two daughters with a birthday trip to Osea Island.

Emergency Call (ABC at 10) A mother chokes on a spatula, a teen is attacked at a bonfire, and a daughter goes missing.

The Big Bake (Food at 10) The teams construct towers of Halloween-themed cakes.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Craig proposes to his girlfriend after learning he doesn’t have much time left before deployment.

Movie

Stripped: Los Angeles (Starz at 9) A documentary of the lives of exotic dancers in L.A. and how society stigmatizes the profession.

Premiere

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan (WETA at 9) Best-selling author Kelly Corrigan hosts a talk show that features such guests as attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson.

Returning

Pawn Stars (History at 9) The shop prices out vintage muscle cars and gold bars.

Soulmates (AMC at 10) This six-part anthology series offers a dystopian look at matchmaking. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Special

O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy (ID at 10) Another look into the infamous murder case as Tanya Brown reveals some of her sister’s diary entries that paint a certain picture of the former football star.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish, Finneas.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Bon Jovi, Laura Benanti.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35)

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Seth MacFarlane, the Jaded Hearts Club.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jessica Chastain, John Slattery.