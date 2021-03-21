Genius: Aretha (National Geographic at 9) Aretha balances her artistic career with her involvement in the civil rights movement.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment. Shaun and Lea must make a life-altering decision.

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic at 10) Aretha is upset when her 1968 Time magazine cover story focuses on scandalous details of her personal life.

Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola face a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Layla’s birthday party goes bad for Tyra and Alex; Myrka gives birth; and Lilly and Lawrence face relationship tensions.

Premieres

The Attaché (Acorn TV) Musician Avshalom Cohen (Eli Ben-David, pictured) relocates to Paris with his wife, Annabelle (Héloïse Godet), who gets a job as an attaché to the Israeli embassy. When terrorist attacks rattle the city, their dream year abroad becomes a nightmare.

Navillera (Netflix) A 23-year-old ballet dancer meets a 70-year-old retired postal worker with a lifelong dream of learning ballet.

Shine True (Fuse at 10) Richie Shazam, Lucas Silveira and various mentors guide transgender and nonbinary youth as they navigate gender expression.

Returning

Deliciousness (MTV at 7) Season 2.

Hoarders (A&E at 8) Season 12.

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC at 8) Season 3.

Return to Amish (TLC at 9) Season 6.

People Magazine Investigates (ID at 10) Season 5.

Breeders (FX at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen, Aaron Frazer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Ken Jeong, Eddie Izzard, Griff, Ash Soan.