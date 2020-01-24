American Pickers (History at 9) Danielle and Robbie search for curios at an Odd Fellows Home-turned-winery and a supersized Chicago machine shop overwhelms the guys.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Kate’s patience is tested by sports journalist Jemele Hill. Captain Lee calls a staff meeting to address the previous night’s craziness.

AD

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson, Anissa and Jennifer discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family.

AD

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Reznick must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Adrian draws Olive further into the world of the Believers and Ben and TJ piece together clues.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Items include a revolutionary French gun, a vintage stamp book and rapper Kanye West’s jacket.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Keegan-Michael Key.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Charles Yu.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer, Nick Thune.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sting.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Quinn, Julia Garner, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Jagged Little Pill,” Chris Coleman.