American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The qualifiers continue with a new generation of teenage ninjas.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) An uncomfortable hot tub party results in a screaming match, and Colin gets the department heads together.
American Pickers (History at 9) The Wolfe brothers see a huge collection in a custom-built home, and Retro Rick offers up his Hollywood relics.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp so they stop fighting with each other.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity after the power goes out, and Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens.
People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) The Freeman family trailer is burned to the ground, and though the couple is found, their teenage daughter and her friend are missing.
Premieres
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly (VH1 at 10) Singer Monica hosts this series about the true-crime stories of the rich and famous.
Returning
American Greed (CNBC at 10) Midseason premiere for season 14.
The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Season 17 features former “Bachelor” contestant Katie Thurston as the newly crowned Bachelorette, pictured left with former Bachelorettes and mentors Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Cartel Crew (VH1 at 9) Season 3.
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Don Cheadle.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert De Niro, Anthony Ramos, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Matthews, Cynthia Erivo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Aidy Bryant, Katie Thurston, John Mayer.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Julianne Moore, Rufus Wainwright.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Patrick Wilson, Quinta Brunson, Brendan Buckley.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Tan France.
— Anying Guo