The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) Chantel and Karen meet River’s girlfriend, and Pedro and Nicole learn about his father’s past and their family history. After a big fight with Jah, Winter reveals facts about her relationship that she has not shared with her family.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Season 7 continues.
Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) The seven remaining bakers must create festive Hanukkah olive oil cakes. Competitors later choose a dreaded holiday dessert and try to spin it into holiday happiness.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) An abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown Los Angeles. Athena investigates a decades-old cold case concerning a casino robbery. Buck is afraid his relationship with Taylor might be ending.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola and Kemi take Christina to see a Yoruba priest, where she realizes her toxic relationship with her mother may be affecting her growth. Bob deals with the fallout of promoting Kofo over Goodwin after Goodwin has a panic attack at work.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela recruit and train residents from a small town for a one-night-only drag performance.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) With only two days until the big finale, the cast members prepare for their final performance. Nick must decide whether he’s going to follow his heart or his brain. Julia is in a difficult position when Kevin tries to get her back.
NCIS (CBS at 9) A Navy reservist’s body is found in a car. Kasie weighs the good and bad of buying a gun.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Heather and the crew plan an ’80s-themed surprise party for the primary’s birthday, but not everything goes as planned. Eddie must put his first-officer training second to babysit his crew.
4400 (CW at 9) Jharrel and Keisha must gain the trust of the 4400 if they want to keep them safe. Rev continues to grow his flock.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A protester is murdered, and Jane and the team find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Amy is upset that Tammy’s new nurse isn’t pushing her enough. Tammy starts slacking, and her family frets over the cause. Chris and Tammy fight after he confronts her about a new man in her life.
Premieres
Copy That! (YouTube) Creators from different worlds — dance, makeup, baking and gaming — come together to learn skills from one another.
Specials
The Housewife & the Shah Shocker (Hulu) Profiling “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her alleged involvement with a telemarketing scheme.
The Black Pack: We Three Kings (CW at 8) Eric Bellinger, Taye Diggs and Ne-Yo, pictured from left, put on a holiday-themed show with new and classic tunes.
CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 8) Hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce hold an evening of performances.
That’s My Jam (NBC at 10) A sneak peek at the new variety game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Movies
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix) Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja goes on a quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks.
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (Lifetime at 8) Amy helps plan a holiday family reunion for a pop musician. In the process, she develops feelings for the singer’s cousin.
Adventures In Christmasing (VH1 at 9) Parker Baldwin’s Christmas plans are disrupted when her network gets her to spend three days in the wild with a survivalist for a television event.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alessia Cara, Pistol Annies.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Peter Jackson, Chelsea Cutler.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kathy Griffin, Alan Ruck, Inhaler.
— Anying Guo