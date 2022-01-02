NCIS (CBS at 9) An officer is suspected of selling stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones.
Tough Love With Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) A military family’s century-old house doesn’t provide adequate space to host parties and get-togethers.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team during an investigation into a shipping container suspected to have contraband weapons.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Gwen gets back in touch with an old flame. Cop Joe and Amy dig into the hard reality they must face together.
Premieres
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) A doctor comes to the United States as an undocumented cleaning worker in search of medical treatment for her son, but after she witnesses a murder, she begins living a double life.
Miniseries
Ugliest House in America (HGTV at 10) Retta (“Parks and Recreation”) hosts a week-long series highlighting homes in dire need of a makeover.
Returning
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) A rare cold front unleashes an ice storm in Austin that has the team scrambling.
The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Bachelor Clayton Echard begins his journey to find love among 31 women vying for his affection.
Kenan (NBC at 8) In back-to-back episodes, Kenan signs up for a dating app and discovers the fine line between work and outside-of-work friends.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine, Carly Pearce.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Utkarsh Ambudkar.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sophia Bush, Aaron Sorkin, Japanese Breakfast.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, David Byrne, Gustavo Di Dalva.
— Hau Chu