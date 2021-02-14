9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Judd is shocked at the latest victim of an emergency call. A horrific highway crash threatens the lives of a father and daughter.

AD

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) As the Big Alice crew is granted shore leave on Snowpiercer, Layton and Wilford have differing opinions on the future.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on, and Lynn continues to be concerned about Jefferson.

AD

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Francesca finally comes to a decision regarding Elizabeth’s future on deck.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor.

Premieres

The Crew (Netflix) Kevin James stars as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

AD

Aliens in Alaska (Discovery Plus) New evidence and personal testimony from local witnesses shed light on alien activity.

The Circuit (Acorn TV) This drama series follows a magistrate and an entourage of court officers and lawyers on a five-day round trip to dispense justice to the remote communities of northwestern Australia.

Movie

The Real Prince Philip (Acorn TV) This documentary celebrates the life and achievements of Prince Philip, emphasizing the role his military experiences played in his later achievements.

Special

American Experience: Voice of Freedom (PBS at 9) Explore the life of singer Marian Anderson. In 1939, after being barred from performing at Constitution Hall because she was Black, she triumphed at the Lincoln Memorial in what became a landmark moment in American history.