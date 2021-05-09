American Idol (ABC at 8) The singers share their childhoods and dreams as they continue to compete.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A famous writer dies and Athena, Bobby and the 118 have to respond to those seeking the buried treasure the author left behind.
Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Bae has officially returned to the Brooklyn shop, and Ceaser wants to relocate the entire crew to Atlanta.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Dele is in Nigeria with his father and Abishola struggles with her newly found free time, and Dottie needs Christina’s help on her old house.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen is the prime suspect in a serial arson case, and Tommy gets a surprise.
VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1 at 9) Yandy brings a medium to brunch to varying effects, and AJ meets with Raymond to ask for some bedroom advice.
Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson takes up Khalil’s offer to help, and Tobias decides to follow through on a hunch.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) The crew have a much-needed day off together, but various acts of PDA from the couples sour the day.
All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola is in the hot seat during a case concerning Sheriff Wayne McCarthy.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun struggles to be Lea’s partner when complications arise in the pregnancy, and Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to fulfill an older patient’s wishes.
Debris (NBC at 10) A woman affected by the debris has knowledge of Bryan’s catch, forcing him to confront his trauma.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull represents a child recovery agent charged with fraud, and Izzy wants Benny to hit back at his opponent in the district attorney race.
People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) The 2001 case involving actor Robert Blake and his wife Bonny Lee Bakley’s death is discussed.
Breeders (FX at 10) Jim and Jackie’s wedding anniversary party is disrupted by a power outage, and the tensions between Paul and Luke come to a head.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Steve and Jeff try to bond as brothers as the rest of the family go to an escape room.
Miz & Mrs. (USA at 11) Mike’s father-son fishing trip with George goes horribly, and Maryse struggles to connect with Barb.
Premieres
Blinded — Those Who Kill (Acorn TV) Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein dives into the underbelly of a murder case.
I, Sniper (Vice at 10) A docuseries tells the story of the D.C. sniper attacks of 2002.
Specials
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: The Comedians (Lifetime at 8) Honoring female comedians such as Mindy Kaling and Maya Rudolph.
Movies
The Crime of the Century (HBO at 9) The two-part documentary indicts Big Pharma and all the related parties that continue to uphold the corruption within the industry.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Sean Hayes.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Jones, X González, Weezer.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Billie Eilish.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ewan McGregor, George Wallace, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Oyelowo, Maisie Peters.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Paula Pell.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Humble the Poet.
— Anying Guo