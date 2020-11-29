Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob is excited to show off Abishola at his industry awards gala, but ruins the evening when he doesn’t let her speak for herself.

The Family Chantel (TLC at 9) Chantel uncovers new information that fuels her suspicions, but her attempt to get clarity from Angenette doesn’t go as planned.

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Host Jesse Palmer gives the seven bakers advent calendars filled with chocolate to inspire them to make desserts with a surprise inside.

Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) The Monreaux family finds out about a secret that threatens to tear them apart.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her implicit biases.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when an intern’s misdiagnosis has dire consequences.

Industry (HBO at 10) After a wild birthday celebration, Harper makes a mistake that ends up putting her entire team in jeopardy.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull assists Chunk as he represents a woman accused of killing a guard while trying to escape during a prison transport.

Premieres

Dark Tales With Don Wildman (Travel at 10) Don Wildman uncovers dark and twisted tales of paranormal activity from around the world.

Specials

The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC at 8) Disney on Broadway returns, performing “Let It Go” with members of the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” and North American touring companies of “Frozen.”

CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 9) Country music stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Jewel and Darius Rucker perform holiday songs.

Murder in Ypsilanti: Keith Morrison Investigates (ID at 9) “Dateline” NBC correspondent Keith Morrison connects the dark fate of two women.

Returning

Ridiculousness (MTV at 11) Season 19.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Kroll, Lily Collins, Matt Berninger.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Former president Barack Obama, Vol. 2.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Natalie Portman, Russell Dickerson.