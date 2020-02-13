Bull (CBS at 10) Bull assists in the murder trial defense of an old friend, a professional gambler accused of killing her wealthy father to gain her inheritance.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Ben confronts Adrian amid his fears of losing his daughter to the Believers. The passengers learn the meaning of their alarming callings. Saanvi seeks help from an old flame.

Specials

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster (ID at 9) Special about murders in 1980s Washington state. Young women’s dead bodies began appearing on the banks of the Green River and despite local authorities enlisting the help of the FBI, it took 20 years to finally find the man behind the crimes.

Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy (Hallmark at 10) Follow Paw Works rescue a group of 60 dogs and cats, starting with transport from a rural area in Central California, caring for the animals, watching them come out of their shells and thrive, and ultimately placing them in loving homes.