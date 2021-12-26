Tough Love with Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) A woman is looking to move into her partner’s home, but there’s a catch: His ex-wife’s designs are all over the place.
Premieres
Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) Twelve child bakers try to make colorful butterfly cakes in the first round, which is hosted and judged by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.
Finale
Landscapers (HBO at 9) This limited-run series starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis comes to an end as Susan and Christopher face trial and meet for the first time since their arrest.
Specials
Death to 2021 (Netflix) A mockumentary from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker stars the likes of Lucy Liu and Hugh Grant in a send-off to the year.
The Year: 2021 (ABC at 9) A look at 2021 and the milestones and pressing issues that the country faced in the past year.
Insecure: The End (HBO at 10) A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season of “Insecure.”
Returning
Crimes Gone Viral (ID at 10) A phone recording of a man who tries to follow a woman home; a violent, unprovoked attack on a child dancing in the street.
Movies
Finding Kendrick Johnson (Starz at 8) An undercover, four-year look into the case of Kendrick Johnson, a 17-year-old who was found dead in a high school gym in Valdosta, Ga.
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime Movie at 8) A multimillionaire showers his wife with lavish gifts, but her stay at a mental health facility leads to a plot to murder her husband.
— Hau Chu