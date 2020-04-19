Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Malcolm and Ainsley’s suspicions of Nicholas are confirmed when catastrophe strikes.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Maria and Alex stumble upon a boot-maker in their search for her mother.
Spring Baking Championship (Food at 9) The remaining five bakers are tasked with creating something inspired by cherry blossoms.
The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Daniel and Noa begin to understand each other better.
Breeders (FX at 10) The family is splintered as Ally splits time between Berlin and London.
Dragnificent! (TLC at 10) A woman who has been dubbed queen of her 30-year high school reunion seeks a makeover.
Songland (NBC at 10) Grammy-nominated Luis Fonsi holds court for aspiring songwriters.
My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Elena dives into her studies as Lila’s focus turns elsewhere.
Finale
Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Kim and Jimmy’s gambit takes a dire turn.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Bob Odenkirk.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Megan Thee Stallion, Dan White.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, José Andrés, and Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Snoop Dogg.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Taraji P. Henson, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.
—