Movie
With Drawn Arms (Starz at 9) Olympian Tommie Smith reflects on his iconic fist-thrust silent protest on the medal stand during the national anthem at the 1968 Summer Games.
Special
Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Acorn TV)) A candid look at one of Prince Charles’s most important royal duties: overseeing the historic Duchy of Cornwall estate.
The Price Is Right at Night (CBS at 8) Host Drew Carey thanks front-line workers for their dedicated service to communities while contestants have the opportunity to play favorite games.
Chaos: Election 2020 (Vice at 10) Vice speaks to former Trump 2016 campaign chief Stephen K. Bannon about how we arrived at this divisive moment and his expectations for election night.
Returning
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Season 8.
Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 7.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient who has an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature but also unlike anything he or the team have seen before in the Season 4 premiere.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Andy Daly.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Anderson, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Big Boi and Sleepy Brown featuring Killer Mike & Big Rube.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, JoJo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Lithgow, Freddie Highmore, Giveon.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Pete Buttigieg, Travis.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney.
— Nina Zafar