The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) A community member’s behavior is increasingly erratic, so Calvin and Dave try to help. Marty goes through a makeover to impress a longtime crush.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The city blacks out, prompting the 118 to act.
Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) The couples are back for a second week, and the first elimination of the season takes place.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) The Wheelers are formally introduced to Abishola’s family, and Bob tries to show that he’s serious about his intentions of marrying Abishola. Abishola attempts to keep the peace between her mother and Auntie Olu.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The team tries to find the serial killer Gibbs was after.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 9) Dani and Bette fall out, and Shane realizes her true feelings for Tess. Alice isn’t sure whether to reveal a secret to Tom.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) The three Joes deal with the anniversary of
9/11. Cop Joe and Amy spark up a romance, Music Joe and Amy’s marriage are affected by a secret, and Nurse Joe and Jenny have a breakthrough.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Tennant and NCIS have to take down a team of international thieves, and Kai looks for a new place to live. Lucy and Whistler face off about their previous encounter.
Premieres
Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark (Food at 10) A competition show to determine which pastry chef is most successful at molding chocolate and spinning sugar into pieces of art.
Specials
Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis (A&E at 10) An examination of how digital technologies have affected teenagers and their social and mental growth.
Returning
Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV) Season 22 resumes.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Season 5 kicks off with an engagement party for Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), pictured above. Mateo finds out whether his issues have been resolved.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Snoop Dogg, Chris Colfer, Mickey Guyton.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Billy Bob Thornton, Miriam Margolyes, Nick Baglio.
— Anying Guo