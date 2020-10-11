Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) Carla Hall challenges the six remaining bakers to conjure up a devilish dessert using ingredients such as sauerkraut, beets, tamarind paste and canned tomato soup.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Rob and Jess struggle to reconcile after a disastrous fight.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Danny questions Jenny about his biological father as he dives deeper into Islam.

Soulmates (AMC at 10) David’s life is turned upside down when Alison presents him with proof she’s his soul mate.

Emergency Call (ABC at 10) Featuring a badly injured teenage girl whose description matches that of a fellow dispatcher’s daughter.

Dr. 90210 (E! at 10) Dr. Lee helps a 60-year-old woman look as young as she feels with a facelift.

Movies

The Last Ice (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Filmed over the course of four years, the film tells the story of Inuit communities fighting to protect the rapidly disappearing Arctic that has been their home for centuries.

Returning

Mystery Road (Acorn TV) Season 2.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix) Season 3.

One Day at a Time (CBS at 9) Season 4.

The Family Chantel (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rashida Jones, Rufus Wainwright.