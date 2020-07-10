(All times Eastern.)

I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Arabella attends a support group for rape and sexual assault survivors run by their high school acquaintance Theo, against Terry’s wishes. In a flashback to 2004, teenage Arabella and Terry intervene with a young Theo.

Special

CMA Best of Fest (ABC at 8) The 2020 festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic but fans will still be able to enjoy more than a decade’s worth of hit country music performances and collaborations during this special broadcast. The full setlist includes memorable past recorded performances from artists like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and more of the genre’s biggest hitmakers. Plus a socially distanced performance from Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker.

Premieres

The Now (Quibi) Dave Franco stars as 35-year-old actor Ed Poole, a down-on-his-luck man with a family history of depression. When his girlfriend dumps him and his brother dies by suicide, he vows to abandon his past and stop worrying about his future to live in the moment.

Celebrity Call Center (E! at 10) People will be given the chance to receive advice from celebs on a range of relatable topics including family, relationships, friends and work. The participating stars will use their own experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through their situations.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, IDK.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Little Big Town.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Jalen Rose.

— Nina Zafar