Premieres
The Now (Quibi) Dave Franco stars as 35-year-old actor Ed Poole, a down-on-his-luck man with a family history of depression. When his girlfriend dumps him and his brother dies by suicide, he vows to abandon his past and stop worrying about his future to live in the moment.
Celebrity Call Center (E! at 10) People will be given the chance to receive advice from celebs on a range of relatable topics including family, relationships, friends and work. The participating stars will use their own experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through their situations.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, IDK.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Little Big Town.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Jalen Rose.
— Nina Zafar