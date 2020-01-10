Returning

Ackley Bridge (Acorn TV) Season 3.

Special

Battle of Little Bighorn (Smithsonian at 8) See how this pivotal moment in history marked the end of freedom on the Great Plains and an ongoing fight for identity.

Premieres

The New Pope (HBO at 9) The sequel to 2017’s “The Young Pope” returns with star Jude Law and finds John Malkovich’s Sir John Brannox taking over the papal throne. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

AD

AD

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix) When an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder starts middle school, he finds strength in a lovable mutt named Dude.

Meet the Frasers (E! at 10) Unscripted show following psychic medium Matt Fraser and his beauty pageant girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jim Gaffigan.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) David Alan Grier.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam, Stormzy.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rachel Brosnahan, RuPaul Charles.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bobby Cannavale, Amber Tamblyn, Christian Siriano.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud.