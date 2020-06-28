Combat Ships: Stealth (Smithsonian at 8) A look at World War II operations involving the PT boat and the submarine HMS Seraph. See how the 1985 prototype Sea Shadow paved the way for the stealth ships of today.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand.
T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1 at 8) The cast comes together for a good cause in a PSA with Cyntoia Brown Long, and Monica shares the next chapter of her music at a listening party.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Rob and Jessica deepen their connection, while Pete’s attitude continues to frustrate Malia.
Good Eats (Cooking at 9) Alton Brown revisits a chocolate-centric show from Season 1 with a new two-ingredient chocolate mousse and a cake cooked in the microwave.
I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Two months after the incident, Arabella meets with a therapist who encourages her to find new ways to cope with her trauma.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Deavan and Jihoon’s new apartment is not what they expected. Tim reveals the real reason he’s moving to Colombia.
To Catch a Beautician (VH1 at 10) Asabi asked her sister for a new look but when her sister put in a relaxer that caused Asabi’s hair to fall out, it caused a deep rift between them.
Premiere
The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn TV) When Detective Dan Sommerdahl’s marriage to Chief Criminal Technician Marianne falls apart, Dan is forced to solve cases not only with his estranged wife but also his best friend and partner, DS, who is secretly in love with Marianne.
Special
Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special (Nickelodeon at 7) Hosted by superstar Alicia Keys, the program will amplify the voices and experiences of black children across the country.
Returning
Robot Chicken (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 10, Part 2. Rapid-fire channel flips propel viewers through Robot Chicken’s twisted takes on pop culture. Action figures come to life in three-dimensional worlds through the old school magic of stop-motion animation.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar