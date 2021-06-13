Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The competitors replicate the first challenge in “Hell’s Kitchen” history: breaking down squid perfectly for chef Gordon Ramsay.
In Treatment (HBO at 9) Brooke finds new, unexpected clarity in her relationship with Rita.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Honey brings a raccoon into the group, but his wild nature stirs trouble; Tabitha embraces her animal nature.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) When a charter group arrives, the Parsifal crew gets worried about being judged by its peers.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Jack and Annie take over a party thrown by the popular kids; Duncan and his friends try to become Internet sensations by making a viral video.
American Dad! (TBS at 9:30) Roger tells Klaus about his secret passion. Stan and Francine plot revenge against Bazooka Sharks management.
Final Space (TBS at 10:30) The crew travels to Earth and attempts to activate the Hyper-Trans Dimensional Bridge.
Whitstable Pearl (Acorn TV) Pearl investigates a boating accident that kills a mother and her young daughter, surfacing bitter memories of her own tragic past.
Premieres
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Chaos comes to the idyllic town of Greylock, N.H., when a valuable mineral is discovered underground. From left: Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper, and Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn. The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) TV personality Hannah Brown asks potential celebrity suitors questions, and actress Nicole Byer puts suitors to the test.
Special
The Housewife and the Hustler (Hulu) An inside look at the legal scandals Tom Girardi, a husband on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is facing.
Miniseries
The Real Manhunter (Acorn TV) Former detective chief inspector Colin Sutton revisits high-profile murder investigations he led over 30 years on the British police force.
Returning
Elite: Short Stories (Netflix) The first of a series of shorts before Season 4 of “Elite” begins.
BBQ Brawl (Food at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Ilana Glazer, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Stewart, H.E.R., Dana Carvey.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Luke Wilson, Juno Temple, Marina, Stevie Nistor.
— Kelsey Ables