Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) Jason’s bonding with Veronica leads to an unexpected revelation about his brother.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Shane struggles to adapt to unforeseen responsibilities on deck.

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Twelve bakers are challenged to make decorated quick-bread wreaths with assigned flavors.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team try to get a better understanding of covid-19.

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 10) Bakers are tasked with creating a 3-D nutcracker doll out of cookies.

Soulmates (AMC at 10) Caitlin thinks she’s met her match in a handsome doctor, but she discovers that he is harboring a dark secret.

Dr. 90210 (E! at 10) A woman with six cysts on the back of her head seeks Dr. Lee’s help.

Premieres

The South Westerlies (Acorn TV) A single, working Dublin mom and environmental consultant (Orla Brady) is on the verge of a lucrative promotion, except for one final assignment: to go undercover in a small town to quash fierce opposition to a wind farm.

Industry (HBO at 10) The eight-episode drama series follows a group of recent college graduates competing at a major London investment bank.

Special

2020 Miss USA (FYI at 8) The 69th annual event is held at the Exhibition Center and Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis.

Returning

Bargain Mansions (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) John C. Reilly.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe, 21 Savage x Metro Boomin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Taraji P. Henson, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Oyelowo, Sam Smith.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Legend, Sarah Cooper, Carter McLean.