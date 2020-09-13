Botched (E! at 9) A surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, leaves a woman with stomach scars and other defects.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) After a tumultuous night in Ibiza, Rob and Jess struggle to reconcile.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Fraser is uninterested in connecting with other teenagers on base, until he meets Caitlin.

Intervention (A&E at 10) Natasha’s life after her parents’ divorce includes alcohol- and drug-fueled parties, and she later begins using harder drugs like crystal meth and heroin, making her an addict at age 22.

10 Things You Don’t Know (E! at 10) Ten things you don’t know about Oprah Winfrey.

Premiere

Wireless (Quibi) Viewers take the story into their own hands while two narratives play out simultaneously: Watch horizontally for a cinematic view and twist vertically to experience the protagonist’s phone as your own, as he fights to stay alive.

Miniseries

Enslaved (Epix at 10) A history of slavery through underwater archaeology.

Special

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out (ABC at 10) Emceed by comedian Kevin Hart, the event aims to encourage participation in the 2020 election.

Returning

Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) Season 29.

Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 6.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ralph Macchio.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jude Law, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Summer Walker.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bob Woodward, Luke Combs.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Phil McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelly Clarkson, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Schmidt, Sonny Emory.