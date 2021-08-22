Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs must “swipe right” on the perfect combination of ingredients for their dish.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Demi Burnett arrives and has her sights set on one of the most popular men on the beach, and more couples get first dates.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The semifinals conclude in Los Angeles.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz decides to lie to Heath; Maria and Rosa stand up to Jordan; Isobel does some digging into Jones.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Chef Mathew hopes to have his most successful charter to date; Katie struggles to keep the interior afloat and she makes an unusual decision about her team.
American Pickers (History at 9) The Wolfe brothers tour a huge West Virginia homestead that has an antique auto showroom; in Texas, a former drag racer is ready to sell.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Sarah and Paul make progress in their relationship; Ellen comes home earlier than expected, surprising everyone; Danny makes things harder for Corinne.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Honey is excited to be the mentor of the neighbor’s new puppy; Shel thinks he has some alone time with Darla, but Lindsay has other plans.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Annie is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds; Duncan wants to jump to a higher branch; Kimberly attempts to call a boy.
American Dad (TBS at 10) Stan and the family go out to dinner at a buffet; Roger becomes a flower.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Siblings Mikail, a FedEx driver in Georgia, and Shakira, an ICU nurse in North Carolina, love to help the community and hope to win the money to build up their bank.
Premieres
Born for Business (Peacock) Chronicling the lives of four entrepreneurs with disabilities.
Celebrity IOU: Joyride (Discovery Plus) Ant Anstead and Cristy Lee give celebrities an opportunity to make their own automative creations for someone special to them.
Messyness (MTV at 7) A spinoff of “Ridiculousness” hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.
The Ultimate Surfer (ABC at 10) A competition series featuring the best in surfing.
Movies
Generation Growth (Discovery Plus) Educator Stephen Ritz hopes to change the health and educational outcomes in lower-income areas in the country.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix) Vesemir kills monsters for money and glory, but a new menace forces him to confront his past demons.
Returning
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kelly Clarkson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Bakar.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Snoop Dogg, Allyson Felix, Nelly featuring Breland and Blanco Brown, guest host Stephen A. Smith.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Momoa, Lorde.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Penn, Jerome Flood II.
— Anying Guo