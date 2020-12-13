Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola worries that Bob’s privileged lifestyle is starting to rub off on Dele.

The Family Chantel (TLC at 9) Royal and Angenette’s wedding day.

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) The five bakers must create an over-the-top version of a holiday trifle.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Following Capt. Lee and Shane’s conversation, the deck team must deal with the fallout.

All Rise (CBS at 9) As the holidays approach, Lola begins her first jury trial during the pandemic.

Industry (HBO at 10) Daria picks up on the awkward tension between Harper and Eric and insists that Harper sticks close to her through the Christmas party.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull and Izzy reach an impasse regarding what they want from their renewed relationship.

Premieres

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix) Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, the show is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from home, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin (pictured: Kylie Jefferson as Neveah Stroyer).

Deliciousness (MTV at 7) Host Tiffani Thiessen and panelists Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu celebrate the funniest food moments on the Internet, from home-cooking disasters to barbecue fails.

Haul This House (FYI at 9) Following the Nickel Brothers, who specialize in buying houses set for demolition, reselling them to homeowners who want a home on the waterfront, and then hauling the structures via truck and barge to their hard-to-reach destinations.

Special

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir (PBS at 9) Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas join this year’s choir for the annual holiday musical spectacular.

The Shot: Race for the Vaccine (ABC at 10) The one-hour special edition of “20/20” explores the questions many people are asking, and arguing over and worrying about the imminent coronavirus vaccine, including on safety, access and timing.

Returning

Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jay Pharoah.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin, Lana Del Rey.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chance the Rapper, Christopher Walken, Laura Benanti.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Taylor Swift, Christian Serratos, Sabrina Claudio.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kyle Chandler, Meghan Trainor.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) The Chicks, Jamie Demetriou, Christina Aguilera.