The Family Chantel (TLC at 9) Pedro and Chantel head to New York City to meet Nicole’s boyfriend, Alejandro, and they learn a shocking secret.

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network at 9) The country’s top bakers battle it out to create Halloween’s spookiest and most irresistible treats.

Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) Ginger is put in a dangerous situation.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Nine members of a crew live and work aboard a 150-foot yacht.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Richard’s insubordination reaches a breaking point.

Soulmates (AMC at 10) Mateo and Jonah meet at a bar and immediately hit it off.

Emergency Call (ABC at 10) A man requests a wellness check on his brother, who was recently diagnosed with covid-19.

Dr. 90210 (E! at 10) Dr. Lee pieces back together her patient’s stretched-out and torn earlobes.

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event (CBS at 9) A one-hour celebration of Latinx culture in America. Produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, along with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin.

Conan (TBS at 11) Heidi Gardner.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, Matthew “Super” DeLisi, Rina Sawayama.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Tweedy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Maher, Louis Partridge, 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Aaron Sorkin, the Shins.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gwen Stefani, Giancarlo Esposito.