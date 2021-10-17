9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A man overexerts himself while exercising, and a groundskeeper gets cut by his own chain saw. A retirement community experiences an explosion, and May receives an emergency call from a suicidal teenager.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola has a lavish day with Dottie and Christina, then worries she’s losing touch with her Nigerian roots. Goodwin feels threatened when Kofo gets a pitch meeting with Bob.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela work with James, a transgender man navigating neurodiversity. Jake is with his faith influencer mother and his partner, Brad, and Andrei is a cheerleader who wants his mother’s acceptance.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) A trip to Gabby and Justin’s high school triggers an emotional reveal. Nick attempts to stage a conversation between Mike and Paula, and Reggie tries to deal with a new development in his relationship.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The crew attempts a picnic in an old fortress. Mathew tries to stop spiraling, and Sandy, Malia and the crew face a dangerous anchor drag.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates the death of a Navy commander, but the body explodes before Jimmy can examine it.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Halloween events affect each of Joe’s worlds in different ways.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A Japanese sailor is killed on American ground, and evidence links the case to a previous murder of the victim’s girlfriend in Japan.
Premieres
Tough Love With Hilary Farr (Discovery Plus) Hilary uses her design knowledge and life experience to help families renovate their homes.
Wakefield (Showtime at 9) Nik Katira is a psychiatric nurse and the most stable person at the Wakefield mental health unit, but his sanity soon starts to deteriorate. From left: Rudi Dharmalingam as Nik and Harry Greenwood as Trevor.
Specials
Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me (CW at 8) Comedians think about life, love and the pandemic.
Movies
Crutch (Discovery Plus) A look at the life of Bill Shannon, an artist, breakdancer and skate punk on crutches.
Women Is Losers (HBO Max) A Catholic schoolgirl wants a better future for herself in 1960s San Francisco.
Returning
Hoarders (A&E at 8) Season 13.
Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 10.
Intervention (A&E at 10) Season 23.
Manhunt (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Kacey Musgraves.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dave Grohl, Kate Beckinsale, Coldplay featuring Selena Gomez.
— Anying Guo