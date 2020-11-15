Punk’d (Quibi) The famed series returns with Chance the Rapper as host — masterminding the biggest pranks behind the scenes.
Miniseries
While the Rest of Us Die: Secrets of America’s Shadow Government (Vice TV at 10) This six-part series exposes the U.S. government’s inequitable national security plans and features interviews with national security experts and political figures.
Movie
Blood on Her Badge (TV One at 8) Inspired by true crime events, this film details the journey of an ill-fated romance between a cop and a younger man.
Returning
The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Season 3.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Season 2.
His Dark Materials (HBO at 9) Season 2.
All Rise (CBS at 9) Season 2.
Bull (CBS at 10) Season 5.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Ricky Gervais.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Erin Andrews, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Phillippe, David Cross, Wallows.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Maria Bakalova.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kaley Cuoco, Cazzie David, Valerie Franco.
— Nina Zafar