9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Athena and the 118 are on alert when a sniper targets members of the LAFD, and Maddie makes a life decision.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen and the members of the 126 jump into action when a dust storm arrives in Austin.
VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1 at 9) Deelishis questions Raymond about their lack of passion, and Princess and Ray J confront each other.
Black Lightning (CW at 9) The series comes to an end in an episode promising “closure.”
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Daisy holds a mermaid-themed dinner, and Ali makes a difficult decision.
All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola feels pressure in all aspects of her life, intensifying when she lets the media in the courtroom for a high-profile murder trial.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip in the midst of their grief over their miscarriage, and Morgan and Park argue over the best course of treatment for a patient.
Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola’s lives are altered when Maddox and INFLUX converge on the debris they are trying to find.
People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) A Texas woman is raped and murdered and a trial raises questions about whether an innocent man was convicted.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Steve spirals over his future, and Roger struggles to break into the adult film industry.
Premieres
Mad for Each Other (Netflix) A man and woman are not just neighbors, but neighbors who share a psychiatrist in this new comedy.
Whitstable Pearl (Acorn TV) Based on the novels “The Whitstable Pearl Mystery” and “Disappearance at Oare” by Julie Wassmer, the show explores all the murder and debauchery in the seemingly perfect English seaside town of Whitstable. Pictured above: Frances Barber, left, and Kerry Godliman.
Specials
Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime at 8) The Hollywood Reporter joins forces with Lifetime to honor female trendsetters and leaders in the entertainment sphere.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Lil Rel Howery.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Anthony Mackie.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dave Grohl, Jim Jefferies, Blake Shelton.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anthony Anderson, Francis Collins.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elizabeth Banks, Danny Pudi, the Band Camino.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Don Cheadle, Rafe Spall.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ewan McGregor, Casey Wilson.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Nithya Raman.
— Anying Guo