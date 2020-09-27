Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) Carla Hall asks the remaining bakers to team up and create desserts to satisfy some bloodsuckers for a vampire party.

Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) Margaret puts Eric in charge of the charitable arm of the company.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Tom becomes incensed over a provisioning mishap, while Malia and Bugsy struggle to manage the fallout.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) When Caitlin and Sam break up, the group of friends begins to fracture.

Miniseries

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix) Vox Media Studios looks at how the voting system works and what can be done to fix the flaws that plague it.

Premiere

Emergency Call (ABC at 10) An hour-long docuseries that chronicles the first, crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers.

Special

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King (ID at 10) An examination into the “Tiger King.”

The Comey Rule (Showtime at 9) Part 2 of a series about the relationship between former FBI director James B. Comey and President Trump.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith, BTS.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mariah Carey, Rex Orange County.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Quinn, Kim Cattrall, Jeff Rosenstock.