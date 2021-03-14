Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola considers breaking Nigerian tradition by having a small wedding.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) An engineering catastrophe forces Layton to make a difficult choice that might cost him everything.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Anissa shares some important news, and Tobias makes a surprising move.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) The hungover crew members of the Parsifal try to piece together what they did the night before.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Still struggling with financial woes, Amy brings in a potential client who happens to be a friend of Mark’s father.

Debris (NBC at 10) When Bryan and Finola investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about the planet.

Bull (CBS at 10) Izzy asks Bull to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed when the woman’s son alleges she was murdered, despite her death already being ruled accidental.

Premieres

Zero Chill (Netflix) Talented teen figure skater Kayla (Grace Beedie, pictured) is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix) Real-life pirates of the Caribbean plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic.

Expedition: Back to the Future (Discovery Plus) Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd set out on an epic journey in search of the iconic DeLorean time machine from the “Back to the Future” trilogy, hoping to deliver it to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

America’s Most Wanted (Fox at 9) A revival of the show that previously aired on Fox for 25 seasons.

Special

Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked (VH1 at 9) Love & Hip Hop cast members from the New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami series react to unseen footage and talk about the shows’ most unforgettable moments.

Returning

Bulletproof (CW at 8) Season 3.

Intervention (A&E at 9) Season 22.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kenan Thompson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Oliver, Brian Tyree Henry, Japanese Breakfast.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ringo Starr, Eric Andre.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwen Stefani.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Jennifer Garner, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), Valerie June.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Venus Williams, Picture This.