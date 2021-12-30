Specials
2021: It’s Toast! (NBC at 8) “Today” show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager look back at the trends and highlights of the past year.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC at 8) Seacrest emcees the celebration from New York to ring in the new year.
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS at 8) A crew of country music artists, with hosts Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith, assemble to bid farewell to 2021.
Gary Owen: Black Famous (Showtime at 9) The comedian returns to his hometown of Cincinnati for his fifth hour-long special on Showtime, in which he talks about his tumultuous year that included a divorce.
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party: Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (NBC at 10:30) The pop star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member/tabloid lightning rod host an end-of-year party from Miami.
Miniseries
Stay Close (Netflix) A crime drama, based on the 2012 Harlan Coben novel of the same name, that finds a photojournalist, a soccer mom and a homicide detective linked by a haunting past event.
Movies
A Deadly Grudge (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman with a seemingly perfect life learns she has a half sister at her mother’s funeral, but everything falls apart when she begins to suspect her newfound sibling might be responsible for their mom’s death.
Returning
Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 4 of the “Karate Kid” spinoff premieres as the Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang team up to defeat Cobra Kai at the upcoming tournament.
Queer Eye (Netflix) The nine-time Emmy-winning reality show revival returns for Season 6.
— Hau Chu