10th Annual NFL Honors (CBS at 9) An awards presentation by the National Football League honors top players and coaches.

Poison: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 9) The story of Posion, the 1980s hair metal band fronted by Bret Michaels.

Movies

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All (Lifetime at 8) An in-depth look at the parallel lives of singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who both faced similar struggles.

Sunday Listings

The Watch (BBC America at 8) Sam Vimes wakes up in an alternate universe where he’s a prisoner in the middle of a jailbreak.

The Circus (Showtime at 8) The hosts speak with both ends of the spectrum of the Republican Party, as they continue to face erratic claims from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) With pressure mounting, Michael finds an answer to keeping Carlo out of prison.

Premieres

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Movie

Made for You, With Love (Up at 7) The owner of a secondhand wedding dress business meets the perfect guy, but she’s afraid to give her own heart a second chance.

Specials

Super Bowl LV (CBS at 6) The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Returning

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Super Bowl Special, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Metallica.