BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Legendary hammer-bot Beta returns to face off with Rotator, one of the deadliest horizontal spinners on the planet.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Drew downloads a tracking app to keep an eye on Gina after he begins getting concerned about her reckless behavior.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie is concerned about Adam’s safety when he decides to go skiing for the first time since his accident.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A local hospital is overloaded, putting Grey Sloan Memorial on surge capacity protocol.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Nicole and Artem attempt to change their birthing plan so they can have their baby in Phoenix, but that complicates things for the entire family.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Austen refuses to accept that his relationship with Madison is over.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) After Ben recommends Wade for a job on the same work site he’s on, they are surprised by their wildly different professional styles.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) The team returns to uncover the haunting reality behind a Maryland manor’s unnatural grip on the living, which they had first visited in 1969.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Savannah feels left out of the Chase and Nanny Faye duo.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) Mike calls in reinforcements when teaching Monroe to swim, and Maryse adjusts to working from home.

Specials

12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped (HBO Max) The cast of “12 Dates of Christmas” gets back together for a holiday party reunion special where Chad, Faith (Faith Fernandez, pictured), Garrett and their love interests unwrap everything that’s gone down since last Christmas.

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 (HBO Max) Told in a self-shot documentary style, this special shines a light on the personal experiences and musical talent of teens across America who have been confronted with the many challenges of 2020.

Dogs of the Year (CW at 8) Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner count down the top 10 dog stories of 2020.

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown (WE at 10) When Atlanta shuts down its famous nightlife scene due to the global pandemic, the clubs’ exotic dancers, bartenders and bottle girls struggle to find income streams. Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress and Lyric self-document their fight for survival.

Miniseries

The Stand (CBS All Access) The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors in a world decimated by a plague.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sienna Miller.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul McCartney, Pedro Pascal, the Voidz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jon Batiste.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, the Bird and the Bee featuring Dave Grohl.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gal Gadot, Smith & Burrows.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristen Wiig, Carrie Underwood.