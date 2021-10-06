The Premise (Hulu) A once-impoverished child of immigrants who is now one of the richest men in the world offers his childhood bully a chance to pitch his board of directors a very specific product.
Doom Patrol (HBO Max) After learning about her unsettling past, Madame Rouge asks for the Doom Patrol’s help; while the rest of the team goes after the target, Rita stays back and forges a connection with their mysterious friend.
Titans (HBO Max) Crane and Red Hood plot Nightwing’s death.
The Harper House (Paramount Plus) When Ollie believes everyone must consume a piece of the president to save the town, Debbie worries she’s too gullible; Todd tries to stop Mayor Kelly Frakes’s plan to expand fracking.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) Boimler looks for a bridge partner while the USS Cerritos crew relaxes during a long warp trip.
Kin (AMC Plus) As Amanda starts to blame others for Jamie’s death, the Kinsellas get back at Eamon Cunningham; Michael accidentally puts Anna in danger, and the endgame begins to form.
Creepshow (Shudder) An art collector buys the final painting from an artist known for creating frightening works and finds it has unexpected consequences; Elmer’s pet spiders make him an easy target in prison.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to face challenges; when Dean and Vic take a mental health call, Emmett joins.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) PGP and Ravioli face off at the dog trainer’s; the real animals of the house fight out a friendly wager gone wrong.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) James and David agree to a co-list in Bel Air but have difficulty getting a word in during their showings.
The Outpost (The CW at 9) In the season finale, Talon and her friends fight against the gods; Janzo, Wren and Munt try to save the Kahvi; a ruler is crowned.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The SVU goes after a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children; Benson and Fin struggle with Chief McGrath’s leadership.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Meredith asks Amelia for advice; Richard is re-energized by his teaching at the hospital; Winston treats a patient with kidney failure.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd feels pressure to make new friends; Chloe learns the wrong meaning of Easter.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler faces consequences after crossing a dangerous line with Kosta; Bell and Jet make a plan to receive intelligence from every criminal organization in the city.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Two travelers are shipwrecked; a doll flees from home.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) A concerned girlfriend brings in a missing person case that Cassie takes; Jenny continues to search for clues to the truck accident.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 11) A flashback to Eddie setting up Terry and Vicky as a prank — an event that the three each remember very differently.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 11) Johnny K-9 lives a double life as a wrestler and the leader of a biker gang involved in drug trafficking, a police station bombing and a double murder.
Premieres
Baker’s Dozen (Hulu) Amateur bakers go head-to-head with professionals in a fast-paced baking competition hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, host of “The Real” and Bill Yosses, former White House pastry chef.
House Haunters (Discovery Plus) A comedic hidden-camera real estate and home renovation prank series hosted by Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Samantha and Jay convert dilapidated rural estate they inherited into a bed-and-breakfast; Sam starts seeing ghosts and tries to ignore them.
Miniseries
One of Us Is Lying (Peacock) Based on Karen M. McManus’s novel, the story of what happens when five high school students go to detention and only four come out alive.
Movies
15 Minutes of Shame (HBO Max) A documentary about public shaming, focusing on individuals from across the United States who have been shamed or cyber-harassed, executive produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph.
Returning
American Gangster: Trap Queens (BET Plus) Season 2, Part 2.
Rugrats (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Sexy Beasts (Netflix) Season 2.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 5.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Season 2.
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-hop Edition (WE at 9) Season 18.
Bull (CBS at 10) Season 6.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bobby “Logic” Hall.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Madonna, Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, Reba McEntire.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sanjay Gupta, Denis Villeneuve.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ellen Pompeo, Henry Winkler, Billy Idol.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Daniel Craig, Rami Malek.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Barrett Martin.
— Kelsey Ables