Movies
White Christmas (Sundance at 7:30) A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.
A Christmas Carol (FXM at 7:50) Alastair Sim stars in the 1951 retelling of Charles Dickens’s classic novel about Ebenezer Scrooge, a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption.
It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC at 8) A family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel.
The Bishop’s Wife (TCM at 8) A debonair angel comes to Earth to help an Episcopalian bishop and his wife in their quest to raise money for the new church.
A Christmas Story (TBS at 8) In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (HBO at 9:45) Taking place six years after their Guantánamo Bay adventure, stoner buds Harold Lee and Kumar Patel cause a holiday fracas by inadvertently burning down the prized Christmas tree of Harold’s father-in-law.
— Nina Zafar