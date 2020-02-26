Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) The squad must investigate itself when cocaine and weapons are stolen from the evidence lockup.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 9) Kat contemplates gender roles in the bedroom.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Richard trains a new intern at the hospital.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers must create an avant-garde look.
Swamp People (History at 9) Jacob and Don have a string of bad luck.
Very Cavallari (E! at 9) Kristin and Jay take their friends on a camping trip.
Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will and Grace are suspicious of Karen’s new love.
Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Actor Jeff Daniels joins the guys.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose tries to prevent another homicide.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) Rollins’s sister reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Steve Coogan.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jessie Reyez.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Mulaney, Bad Bunny.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Turturro, Kaleo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mark Wahlberg, Storm Reid, Goody Grace featuring Blink-182.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alison Brie, Will Forte, Doug Smith.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Elisabeth Moss, Richard E. Grant, Mt. Joy, Michel’Le Baptiste.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Retta.
