Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon develops the yips, but for science, and tries to figure out how to not think.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley’s new girlfriend gets an invite to the family Christmas party, which annoys Vanessa.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) When Dr. Hamilton vents at Meredith, Nick tries to take her mind off things by letting her help out on a surgery.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Richard Wheatley is tried for the murder of Kathy Stabler.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler asks Benson and crew to help find Eli.
Premieres
And Just Like That . . . (HBO Max) The “Sex and the City” revival debuts its first two (of 10) episodes. Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte return — without Samantha — to glimpse at the progression of their lives in New York.
Bloods (Hulu) The U.S. premiere of a British comedy about a team of paramedics.
Creamerie (Hulu) A New Zealand dark comedy set in a dystopia where 99 percent of the male population has been wiped out.
Finale
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) The crew is out on a call when a fire starts in their very own station.
Miniseries
Anne Boleyn (AMC Plus) A three-part thriller starring Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) as the titular queen in the final months of her life.
Movies
A Fiance for Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A chronically single woman makes a fake wedding registry to lift her spirits, but her fellow townspeople discover it and throw her a surprise bridal shower.
The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock) Two friends are prolific holiday decorators, but an argument has them at odds days before Christmas.
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (HBO at 8) A look at Australian music mogul Robert Stigwood, who connected Hollywood and the music industry by producing films such as “Saturday Night Fever.”
Psycho Intern (Lifetime Movie at 8) A female project manager at a start-up has a one-night stand with a male intern, but when she looks to break things off, the situation gets perilous.
Returning
Summer Camp Island (HBO Max) The animated adventures of Oscar and Hedgehog returns for Season 5.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) José Andrés, Lou Llobell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael B. Jordan.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Forte, Lily Collins, Isaiah Rashad featuring SZA.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Hannah Waddingham, She & Him
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tom Holland, Anna Konkle, Maya Erskine, Nikki Glaspie.
