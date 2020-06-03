Blindspot (NBC at 9) Weller worries after he gets scary news about his daughter’s health.
The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo at 9) Dorinda and Luann host a tea party in an attempt to help the ladies relax.
Labor of Love (Fox at 9) Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy persuades Jess to help with a drug mission.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Jackie and Barry argue over their different parenting styles.
Premieres
Can You Hear Me? (Netflix) Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they struggle with bad boyfriends and dysfunctional families.
The Thomas John Experience (CBS All Access) Psychic medium Thomas John travels the country using his ability to connect everyday people with those who have passed.
Summer Rush (Food at 10) Following the Foy family as they work to keep their restaurants operating smoothly during the busiest weeks of the year.
Movie
The Clearing (Crackle) A father takes his daughter on a weekend camping trip during a mysterious disease outbreak.
Returning
Heartland (UPtv at 8) Season 13.
Mountain Men (History at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) John Malkovich.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Bernice A. King.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mark Ruffalo.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, Alanis Morissette.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christine Baranski, Taika Waititi.
— Nina Zafar