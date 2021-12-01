Ghosts (CBS at 9) A loyal fan of Alberta’s visits her at the mansion.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope tries to turn away help from a persistent Super Squad.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Designers work in pairs to tackle the avant-garde challenge.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina takes her dog Cannoli to a retirement home to bond with the seniors.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull’s legal woes with the ongoing bribery trial begin to entangle his wife.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) The annual pickleball tournament comes around, and the crew tries to assemble a winning strategy.
Premieres
Baking It (Peacock) Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg co-host a six-part baking spinoff of the cooking show “Making It.”
Coyotes (Netflix) A Belgian teen drama about a scout group who gets into substance-fueled mischief and stumble upon a cave filled with precious jewels.
Queen of the Universe (Paramount Plus) 14 drag queens compete in a singing competition for a $250,000 cash prize.
Santa Inc. (HBO Max) An adult stop-motion series from Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen where an elf (voiced by Silverman) plans to end the North Pole’s patriarchal ways.
Finale
The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 9) The final extravagant light setups of the holiday season are on display over two hours.
Specials
Annie Live! (NBC at 8) 12-year-old Celina Smith, second from right, stars as Annie in a live televised rendition of the popular musical about the titular orphan.
Movies
A Christmas Village Romance (Lifetime at 8) A romance novelist discovers that a fledgling but charming pioneer village needs to stay afloat, so she sponsors holiday gala opposed by the town’s blacksmith and historian.
Listening to Kenny G (HBO at 8) The latest in HBO’s Music Box series of documentaries focuses on the wildly popular — and much derided — saxophonist.
Psycho Storm Chaser (Lifetime Movie at 8) A nurse and her colleagues and patient decide to ride out a storm on their peninsula, but there’s danger from a celebrity storm chaser who uses his job as a distraction to kill in secret.
Returning
Perfect Life (HBO Max) The second (and final) season of the Spanish-language dramedy about three female 30-something friends.
Shaq Life (TNT at 9) A look at the post-playing career of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal as he approaches age 50.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) William Jackson Harper.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Blake Shelton, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mahershala Ali, Jason Reynolds.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Nicole Byer, Norah Jones.
— Hau Chu