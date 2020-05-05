The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Luann hosts an anti-bullying comedy show.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Felix finds it difficult to juggle his dating life and his dealing life.

Broke (CBS at 9:30) Jackie gets into an argument with Javier over Sammy’s church Sundays.

Tommy (CBS at 10) Tommy fights a city government conspiracy to have her removed as police chief.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition.

Siren (Freeform at 10) Xander struggles to make amends with Annie.

Premieres

Tyler Perry’s Bruh (BET Plus) A comedy centered on four college guys who remain friends into their 30s, experiencing life’s ups and downs together.

Celebrity Watch Party (Fox at 8) A peek into the home lives of the celebrities as they react to to popular TV shows and news events.

Returning

Blindspot (NBC at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lizzy Caplan.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson, Judd Apatow, James Taylor.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christine Baranski, Tame Impala.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Courteney Cox.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Laura Linney, Ellie Goulding.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelly Clarkson, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Mark Cuban.

