Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Lucy struggles to get alone time with her date, and Granny finds a way to ease the tension with his date.

Lost Resort (TBS at 10) During a Reiki session, Acqua delivers a message to Becca from her stillborn son, setting Becca off.

Premieres

Biohackers (Netflix) A medical student enters a top German university on a secret mission to uncover a conspiracy linking a family tragedy to a visionary biology professor.

Singletown (HBO Max) The series follows five couples who press pause on their relationships and spend one summer experiencing single life in London.

Specials

James Veitch: Straight to VHS (HBO Max) Conan alum James Veitch, also a former Apple Store Genius, explores technology, retro-gaming, and finding love through troubleshooting theory in this comedy special.

HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy (HBO Max) A comedy event which puts a spotlight on Latino talent. Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvez, Pedro Salinas, Jesus Trejo, Mark Viera will perform, with special appearances by Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and Danny Trejo.

Rose Matafeo: Horndog (HBO Max) Matafeo, an Edinburgh Comedy Award best-show winner, tracks her history of heartfelt horniness in her first stand-up special for HBO.

Movies

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix) A documentary short on John Shepherd, who spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space.

Random Acts of Violence (Shudder) This film based on the 2010 graphic novel of the same name begins as comic book creator Todd, his wife Kathy, his assistant Aurora and best friend Ezra, embark upon a road trip from Toronto to the New York Comic Con when creepy, morbid things begin to happen.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rachel Maddow, Fred Armisen, Tiwa Savage.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hillary Clinton.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Cori Bush, Deon Forrest, guest host Anthony Anderson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lili Reinhart, Anitta.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Busy Philipps, Thomas Land.