Station 19 (ABC at 8) Andy and Sullivan jump into action when immigration officials raid the restaurant they’re eating at.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Garrett and the others create a game around the store’s customers.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon makes it his mission to find the perfect neighbors to move into the house next door.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) Terry wants to join the NYPD band.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy helps Marjorie as she struggles in her new job.

Behind Her Faith (UMC) Four women at the top of their game examine their personal journeys, highlighting the power of faith as their driving force.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam goes to a wedding in New Orleans.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise’s disappearance is uncovered.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) Chief Garland must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.

Siren (Freeform at 10) Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle.

Top Chef (Bravo at 10) Comedians Ali Wong and Randall Park guest judge a Quickfire Challenge tasking the chefs with a crazy fried rice.

Premieres

Cursed Films (Shudder) Five-part series examines horror films that have been plagued by “curses,” including “Poltergeist,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” and “The Exorcist.”

If I Should Die (ID at 9) The true-crime series examines murders that can be solved only with help from the victims themselves through clues they left that guide investigators to their killers.

Movie

His Fatal Fixation (LMN at 8) After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker,Lily moves to a new city looking for a fresh start but is haunted by visions of her attacker.

Returning

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Season 4.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Season 12.

Siren (Freeform at 9) Season 3.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sean Hayes.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Hot Country Knights.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Alicia Keys.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Jennifer Aniston, Grouplove.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Aisha Tyler, Rob Huebel.