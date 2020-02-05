Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Levi brings Nico on a trip to visit a sick family member.

Legacies (CW at 9) The group encounters the twins’ evil uncle Kai.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy tries to track down a stranger she believes is her soul mate.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers are challenged to take the classic tuxedo and elevate the look with a mix of male, female and non-binary models.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will and Grace decide to intervene when they discover Grace’s niece is dating a bisexual man.

Carol’s Second Act (CBS at 9:30) Caleb goes to battle with an insurance company.

Hot Properties: San Diego (HGTV at 10) Seth and Mia explore San Diego to find their new clients.

Premieres

Interrogation (CBS All Access) A crime drama about the interrogation of a man who is convicted of murdering his mother.

Katy Keene (CW at 8) Lucy Hale stars as an aspiring fashion designer in New York.

Indebted (NBC at 9:30) Young parents Dave and Rebecca must take care of Dave’s parents, who have mishandled their finances.

Briarpatch (USA at 10) Season 1 of the anthology series follows a political fixer who is investigating her sister’s suspicious death.

Tommy (CBS at 10) Starring Edie Falco as a New York police officer who moves west to become the LAPD’s first female chief. Read Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Returning

The Sinner (USA at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) RuPaul, Meghan Trainor.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pete Buttigieg, Patton Oswalt.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Crystal, the Tenderloins, Kelsea Ballerini.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Elijah Wood, Ben Schwartz, Paul Yoon, Ilan Rubin.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Stephanie Beatriz.