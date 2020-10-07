Press Your Luck (ABC at 9) Contestants from Queens Creek, Ariz., Chandler, Ariz., and Ruckersville, Va.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry drives everyone on the ranch crazy while in quarantine.
Match Game (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists Joel McHale, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Ana Gasteyer, Rob Huebel and Nikki Glaser.
Premieres
Connecting . . . (NBC at 8) An ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.
Phantom Signals (Science at 10) Experts investigate mysterious phenomena.
Movies
Charm City Kings (HBO Max) A coming-of-age film set in Baltimore follows 14-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston, pictured) as he’s pulled between a biker gang and dreams of becoming a veterinarian. The film is inspired by the documentary “12 O’Clock Boys.”
Specials
Closer Look Thursday (NBC at 8:30) “Late Night” host Seth Meyers” dissects the events of the day before the election.
Good Eats: The House That Dripped Chocolate (Food at 9) Alton Brown tells the mysterious tale of a ghoulish 100-year-old cookbook.
Returning
The Outpost (CW at 9) Season 3.
Injustice With Nancy Grace (Oxygen at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eddie Redmayne, Guy Raz, Lele Pons x Guaynaa.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mindy Kaling, John Brennan.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Armie Hammer, Surfaces.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Parsons, Amber Ruffin, Yaa Gyasi.
— Nina Zafar