The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry is set to announce at a NASCAR race in is his first public appearance since the pandemic and tries convince Rachel to sing at the event.
Special
Chelsea Handler: Evolution (HBO Max) The comedian reflects on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis, in this candid comedy special.
Presidential Debate (various networks at 9) The final presidential debate is live from Nashville.
Movie
The Witches (HBO Max) Robert Zemeckis directs an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1983 children’s novel about a young orphaned boy who goes to live with his grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. Together they encounter a group of diabolical witches and escape to a seaside resort — only to find they’ve arrived at the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the world.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicole Kidman, Of Monsters and Men.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Matt Berninger.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Octavia Spencer, Lauv featuring Conan Gray.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Gad, the Score and AWOLNATION.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Keaton, Haim, Todd Sucherman.
— Nina Zafar