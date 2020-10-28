Press Your Luck (ABC at 9) Contestants from Dana Point, Calif.; Lancaster, Calif.; and Northridge, Calif.
The Outpost (CW at 9) As Talon presses for answers, Yavalla recruits Gwynn.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Tammy grows suspicious of Terry’s romantic anniversary surprise trip to Paris.
Match Game (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin and Retta.
Miniseries
City So Real (Nat Geo at 7) A complex portrait of Chicago, the story begins in midsummer 2018, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, embroiled in accusations of a cover-up related to the police shooting of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, shocks the city by announcing he won’t seek reelection.
Premieres
That Animal Rescue Show (CBS All Access) This documentary series explores the animal-rescue community in and around Austin.
Top Secret Videos (truTV at 10:30) Comedians play NSA interns who catalogue pointless security footage and provide hilarious commentary to pass the time.
Specials
Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy (CBS at 9) Artists, musicians, performers, and community leaders come together to focus on the importance of voting.
Returning
Superstore (NBC at 8) Season 6.
Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Season 7.
The Holzer Files (Travel at 11) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Simon Pegg.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) America Ferrera, David Dobrik, Brothers Osbourne.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julie Andrews, Amy Walter, Sam Smith.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Evans, Perfume Genius.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Shepard Smith, Sleaford Mods.
— Nina Zafar