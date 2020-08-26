Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Newlyweds atempt to rennovate their living areas.

Love Island (CBS at 9) The singles continue to pair off in friendships and relationships.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Leah celebrates an anniversary, Luann vets a ghostwriter, and Dorinda spends her birthday out on the town.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Edgar’s Restaurant in Akron, Ohio needs a lifeline to survive the pandemic.

What on Earth? (Science at 9) Experts discover evidence of an abandoned ghost town in the wilderness and its mysterious link to an American military plan to battle zombies.

Lost Resort (TBS at 10) The participants head to a sweat lodge where bonds are broken and forged — and someone finds God.

Secrets in the Ice (Science at 10) Experts discover a 30,000-year-old virus that would be catastrophic if revived.

Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) The crew must tend to an emergency at a haunted house.

Premieres

Pure (HBO Max) The American debut of an acclaimed British series about mental health and sexuality.

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness (HBO Max) The actor travels to four countries in this docuseries to explore global family cultures and customs.

Returning

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10)

Special

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play (BET Plus) A filmed production of the famous character’s farewell stage tour.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Christie, Gregory Porter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Guest host Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Amber Riley.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kieran Culkin, Maren Morris.