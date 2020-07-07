Blindspot (NBC at 8) Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan, with the surviving members of the team held in FBI custody.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Alex confront challenges in their various relationships.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Sonja confronts Luann about paying her less than she deserves to perform in her cabaret show.

Labor of Love (Fox at 9) Kristy travels to the hometowns of the final three men to get a closer look at what her future could be like with each of them.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Betrayal runs deep, with devastating consequences.

Premieres

Cannonball (USA at 8) A competition series hosted by WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, which features contestants facing off in water sports competitions.

Flipping Across America (HGTV at 9) Teams of flipping experts each renovate a similarly priced house with similar renovation budgets in separate cities to find out which place provides more bang for your buck.

Miniseries

Expecting Amy (HBO Max) This three-part docuseries follows comedian Amy Schumer during her recent pregnancy.

Movies

The Beach House (Shudder) Emily and Randall arrive at their weekend getaway and discover a peculiar older couple already staying there. They all agree to share the home and, after a night of partying, wake up to a living nightmare of apocalyptic proportions.

Specials

World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti (TLC at 10) This series follows 26-year-old Jyoti Amge, the world’s smallest woman, on adventures in the United States, where she hopes to further her acting career and find relief for a persistent health issue.

Returning

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Season 8.

Cake (FXX at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jameela Jamil.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Porter, Kim Petras, guest host Billy Eichner.

